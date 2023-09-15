Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate signs new 4-year deal with the club

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Leonardo Campana has extended his stay at the club for four more years until 2027. Inter Miami announced a new deal for the Ecuadorian striker via its social media handles after his impressive showings for the side.

The 23-year-old former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker delivered a stellar performance for the team as captain Lionel Messi was away on international duty. He scored twice for Inter Miami as they defeated Kansas City 3-2 in the MLS.

There were talks over plans of Inter Miami to dispense with the striker in the off-season, but such rumors have now been put to bed. The club have decided that Campana is a valuable member of their set-up, and have rewarded him with a contract until 2027.

Campana has been a valuable player to bring off the bench for Inter Miami this season as he understudies Josef Martinez. The Ecuadorian has found the net seven times in 1,187 minutes of action in MLS.

The club's sporting director Chris Henderson described him as one of the league's brightest prospects and an important player, saying via the club's media:

“Since his arrival in 2022, he has shown to be one of the brightest talents in the league, and has continued to put in top performances this season. We’re confident that he will continue to develop and strengthen our squad as we aim to achieve our goals together this season and beyond.”

Campana also revealed his excitement at having signed an extension with the club, stating that he feels comfortable at the club.

“I’m really happy to renew my contract for four more years with the team that has made me feel at home since my first day. I’m happy, motivated and excited for everything to come at this Club, and for a great city like Miami."

Campana has scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 58 games for Inter Miami since arriving from Wolves, initially on loan, in 2022.

Lionel Messi and Campana quickly striking up understanding at Inter Miami

Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has been known to find telepathic connections with his teammates on the pitch. Since his arrival in Miami, the same has been the case. Kenneth Taylor, Benjamin Cremaschi, Josef Martinez and Campana have all enjoyed assists from Messi.

Messi and Campana showed their connection in their side's US Open Cup semifinal against FC Cincinnati. With Inter Miami 2-0 down, Lionel Messi provided two assists for Campana to level the scores. They eventually won the games to advance to the final of the tournament.

Campana will be thrilled to continue playing alongside his fellow South American in Miami and will hope to elevate his game. The striker has shown his ability for the side and can be trusted to lead the line.

Inter Miami will next face Atlanta United on Saturday, September 16.