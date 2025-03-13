Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate wins second consecutive MLS Goal of the Matchday award after starring in win over Charlotte

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Tadeo Allende has taken to life in the MLS like a fish to water, winning the Goal of the Matchday award. The Argentine forward recently received the award for the second time in only three MLS appearances for the Herons this season.

With Lionel Messi watching on from the bench against Charlotte FC, Allende scored the only goal of the game to lead his side to a 1-0 win. The 26-year-old forward controlled a long ball straight from kickoff in the second half, playing a quick one-two with Luis Suarez. Upon receiving the ball, he fired past Kristijan Kahlina in the Charlotte FC goal.

The fans voted Allende as the recipient of the Goal of the Matchday award with 50.9% of the votes. He beat Philadelphia Union midfielder Jovan Lukic (26.7%), Seattle Sounders star Paul Rothrock (17.7%), and Colorado Rapids' Rafael Navarro (4.7%) to the award.

Tadeo Allende has proven to be a quality addition to the Inter Miami squad since joining the club from Celta Vigo on loan. The forward also received the Goal of the Matchday award for his effort in the 4-1 win over Houston Dynamo on Matchday Two.

Allende has formed a fine partnership with Suarez in the absence of captain Lionel Messi. He's ensured that the mercurial forward has not been missed in the three games he's been out injured. Allende has scored four goals in five appearances for the club. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Suarez has contributed three goals and five assists in six games.

Lionel Messi set for Inter Miami return in Jamaica: Mascherano

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has confirmed that captain and star forward Lionel Messi will be available for his side against Cavalier SC. The Herons will face the Jamaican outfit away in their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie on March 13.

Mascherano said (via ESPN):

"Leo Messi is on the roster and will travel with the team to Jamaica. Tomorrow we will decide for the game what is best, if he starts or waits on the bench and comes in later. Today he trained with the team, and the sensations were good. We're happy he'll travel with us to Jamaica."

Messi has missed each of his sides's last three games as the Inter Miami staff opted to afford him a rest. The 37-year-old returned to the squad against Charlotte FC but did not come off the bench for the Herons.

With Lionel Messi missing in action last week, Inter Miami claimed a 2-0 win at home against Cavalier SC in their Round of 16 first leg meeting. Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez sealed the win for Mascherano's side.

