Lionel Messi’s jaw-dropping luxury apartment worth $9 million offers stunning Miami beach view, lift for cars and private restaurant

According to a report from Cadena Ser (via Daily Mail), Lionel Messi boasts a stunning $9 million Miami beachfront property as his stateside home.

Complete with awe-inspiring amenities such as car lifts and an exclusive in-house restaurant, the Argentine's new home is nothing short of a grand spectacle.

The mercurial forward has set his sight on Major League Soccer, joining ranks with David Beckham's Inter Miami. Shunning a staggering ultra-mega-offer from Saudi Arabia, and a potential return to his old hunting ground at Barcelona, Messi certainly surprised many with his decision.

Although news of Lionel Messi’s decision to play in Miami emerged just recently, the Argentine wizard has been a Florida resident for quite some time. As per Cadena Ser, Messi got hold of an apartment in the Porsche Design Tower in 2019, adding an American address to his worldwide properties.

The towering 60-story high-rise is a mere 25-minute drive from Inter Miami's home ground. Apart from Miami Beach being just a stone's throw away, it offers exceptional features to its residents. Among them are unique car lifts that directly take residents' automobiles to their swanky apartments, turning parking into an opulent affair.

To add to its extravagant allure, Lionel Messi's new home not only has a private restaurant but also a sea-facing outdoor lounge, ready to serve up memorable sunsets along with its culinary delights. The tower also hosts a cinema, golf and racing simulators, perfectly catering to the leisure needs of Messi's family.

Luis Suarez will not join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

In the wake of Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami, rumors have been doing the rounds about a potential reunion with former teammate Luis Suarez. However, the Uruguayan ace has firmly quashed such speculation, insisting that a move to the MLS side isn't on the cards.

News was rife that Suarez might follow in Messi's footsteps to Inter Miami, creating a formidable duo in the American soccer landscape. Yet, speaking to El Observador, Suarez has vehemently denied such reports. In his words (via Barca Blaugranes):

"This is false, it is impossible. I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024."

Suarez joined Gremio on a free transfer in December of 2022 after a short stint with Nacional. He inked a two-year deal with the Brazilian outfit, appearing to be content with his current setting in South America.

However, this doesn't put an end to speculation that Messi could still find himself playing with a familiar face at Inter Miami. Reports from ESPN have suggested that Sergio Busquets could be in line for a move to MLS.

The Spanish midfield maestro has previously confessed his desire to try his luck in the United States before hanging up his boots.

