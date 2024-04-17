Lionel Messi's long-range strike for Inter Miami against Sporting Kansas City wins MLS Goal of the Matchday award

Argentine maestro Lionel Messi can add an MLS goal of the matchday to his impressive list of accomplishments after his strike against Sporting Kansas claimed the award for Matchday 9.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was phenomenal at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas for the Herons on April 13. He helped his side secure a 3-2 victory with a goal and assist. Messi's performance on the day also bagged him a Player of the Matchday award for Matchday 9.

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi's strike was truly the pick from an impressive assortment of goals during the round of games as chosen by viewers. The MLS' biggest star has maintained a strong return so far for his side, with five goals and two assists in five league appearances this campaign.

Inter Miami sit on top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings after nine games in Lionel Messi's first full season in America. The Herons will hope their Argentine talisman can continue to replicate his fine form and lead them to the playoffs at the end of the season.

Messi and his teammates will next host 14th-place Nashville on April 20 and will hope to build on their win against their struggling opponents.

Julian Gressel highlights Lionel Messi's impact at Inter Miami

Inter Miami's German wideman Julian Gressel has revealed the impact eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has had since he joined the club. The Argentine arrived on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Meanwhile, Gressel, the former Columbus Crew player, was brought in to play on the same flank as Messi. He has often had to cover for the latter's brilliant attacking forays defensively.

Speaking to GOAL(Via CBS Sport), Gressel opened up on the Barcelona legend's impact, saying:

"Leo I think makes everyone look better on the field and Leo does so many things for us. You can get the feeling that when he's on the field there's a different energy about us and there's a different feeling to the group."

The Herons' man added:

"The game against Colorado he came on at half-time and the energy shifted, not only in the stadium with the fans obviously cheering more but also within the group, where he gets the ball, everyone around us is activated.

"And I think even coaches say that, it makes everyone play at a higher level, even myself. Leo's a great teammate, he's a great player. Every day in training he wows me still and it's incredible to see and be so close to daily."

Inter Miami and Gressel hope that Messi can be back to his best after missing out on the earlier bits of the season through injury. The Argentine has missed over 10 games across competitions due to injuries this season.

Poll : Can Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to MLS glory? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback