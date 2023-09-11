Lionel Messi’s next MLS game could be played in futuristic stadium with retractable roof and massive seating capacity 

Lionel Messi will play his next MLS game at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, which has some futuristic features present in it. Known as the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the arena is one of the most modern facilities in world football.

It has a retractable roof on the top as well as a 360 degree display board, known as Halo. The view of the famous Atlanta Skyline will also be visible from the stadium when the roof is open.

Apart from its facilities, the stadium is also visitable in a reduced ticket price, making it a popular destination among fans. The stadium has a capacity of 71,000 for American football games. However, for soccer-specific unique arrangements, the capacity falls down to 42,500. Atlanta, however, expands the capacity to 71,000 for special occasions. One can imagine that Lionel Messi's visit will fall under the same category.

Robbie Savage opines on the Lionel Messi vs. Erling Haaland Ballon d'Or debate

After helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is once again a favorite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2023. Along with him is Erling Haaland, yet another front runner for the prize.

Haaland scored 52 goals in his first season in England and helped Manchester City win the European treble (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup). Savage has now shared his take on the Ballon d'Or race as he said (via Planet Sports):

“Can Erling Haaland feel aggrieved? Winning the Premier League, winning the Champions League. Is that a better achievement than winning a World Cup? You know, there's a big debate what's harder to win the Champions League or a World Cup."

He added:

“That's a huge debate. You have to beat some of the best teams in the world to win a Champions League. Do you have to beat some of the best teams in the world to win a World Cup? It's a huge debate."

Savage then went on to say:

“I think personally, this is just my opinion, to win the Champions League now is harder than to win a World Cup. People will say ‘what do I know’ I've never competed in either of them, but that's my opinion."

He further added:

“So Halland or Messi? I think the voting will go to Messi because the World Cup, which eluded him, he's won it with his teammates. I think Messi will win it but if you're looking at Man City doing the treble, look at the impact Erling Haaland had in his first season in the Premier League. Man City couldn’t win the Champions League, but they did it with Haaland there, so for me, Haaland should win it, but I think Messi will."

Lionel Messi is chasing his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or title while Erling Haaland is aiming to win his first. The result will be announced by the FFF on October 30.