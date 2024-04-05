Lionel Messi’s opponents for special tribute match with Barcelona at Camp Nou now decided: Reports 

Footballing superstar Lionel Messi is set to take the field in a special tribute match that pits Barcelona against the Argentina national team, according to reports from El Nacional.

Messi is arguably the greatest player in Barca history. He arrived in the city as a 13-year-old in September 2000, penning a contract to play in Barca's famed La Masia academy.

He made his senior debut in 2004, and left an indelible mark on the club by the time he ended his Blaugrana career. In 778 matches, he scored 672 and assisted 303 goals, becoming the highest goalscorer ever for the club.

With Barca, Leo won four Champions League titles, 10 La Liga titles, seven Copas del Rey, eight Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups. His total of 35 trophies is the most by any player ever for the club, three ahead of legendary Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta in second place.

Due to Barcelona's dire financial situation, they couldn't afford to renew Messi's contract in 2021 and had to let him leave for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. After two years in the French capital, he once again moved on a free to newly-established MLS side Inter Miami, and has plied his trade there ever since.

The Blaugrana have decided to honour his legacy at the club by playing a friendly game in his honour at their newly constructed Camp Nou, which will be opened in late 2024.

The game will be played when the Argentine maestro announces his retirement from football, most likely upon the expiration of his contract at current club Inter Miami in 2025, as per the aforementioned report.

However, preparations for the game have already started and are likely to continue until Messi's retirement. He is expected to play one half for Barcelona and the other half for the Argentina national side, which would serve as a fitting end to an incredible career.

"Always present" - Inter Miami defender praises Lionel Messi even though he doesn't feature vs Monterrey

Inter Miami defender Nicolas Freire praised their Argentine superstar Lionel Messi for his incredible leadership and inspiration even though he didn't feature in the Herons' 2-1 loss against Monterrey.

The Argentine has been struggling with muscular problems and has already missed five games in Miami's 2024 campaign. In the five games that he did feature, he was unstoppable, bagging five goals and two assists.

Speaking to Deporte Total USA, the centre-back, who is on-loan in Miami from Mexican side Pumas UNAM, showcased his admiration for the Argentine's guidance, saying:

"He is a born leader and he is always supporting whether it is his turn to play or not, that is what leaders do and he is always present."

In their superstar's absence, Inter Miami gave up a 1-0 lead at home to lose 2-1 against Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final.

The second leg is set to be played on April 10 in Monterrey, and the Herons are hoping that Messi can regain full fitness to inspire them to victory on the field.

