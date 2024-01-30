Lionel Messi’s reaction to Al-Hilal star pulling off Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siuuu celebration against Inter Miami caught live on camera

Lionel Messi seemed to not even notice as Al-Hilal forward Michael hit Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuu' celebration in a recent friendly game against Inter Miami.

The Brazilian scored in the 41st minute of his side's clash against the Argentine superstar's Inter Miami team. He subsequently ran towards the left and pulled off Ronaldo's celebration, with the fans also joining in.

However, Messi seemed unfazed it by all, looking in the opposite direction. That goal made the score 3-1 in favor of Al-Hilal but he led the MLS side's fightback, making it 3-2 in the 54th minute with a penalty. Midfielder David Ruiz scored just a minute later to level the score.

Earlier, Al-Hilal raced out to a 2-0 advantage, with goals from Aleksandr Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan. Luis Suarez pulled one back in the 34th minute for the visitors.

Brazilian winger Malcom scored in the dying stages of the game to hand Al-Hilal a fantastic win. It now means that Inter Miami have gone all three of their pre-season games without a win. They began with a goalless draw against El Salvador followed by a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas.

Their next match is a mouth-watering clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side on February 1. While Messi is expected to suit up, it is unclear if the Portuguese forward will. His status for the game is currently up in the air after suffering an injury recently.

"A rivalry he appreciates" - When Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on dynamic with Lionel Messi

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has spanned decades, with fans of either player devoted to defending their superstar. Both the icons enjoyed their heydays in La Liga in the 2010s, playing for arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Amidst this, the Portuguese hero once heaped praise on his Argentine counterpart. Speaking to RMC Sport in 2020 after leaving Los Blancos for Juventus, he lauded the ex-Barca man for appreciating the rivalry.

He said:

"I really admire the career he [Messi] has had so far. He has already said that he had trouble when I left the Spanish league because it is a rivalry that he appreciates.

"It is a good rivalry that exists in football, but this is no exception. Michael Jordan had rivals in basketball, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were great rivals in Formula One. The only common point between all the big rivalries in the sport is that they are healthy."

The debate eventually died down with Ronaldo's departure to Serie A followed by Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. February 1 could mark the last time the two suit up against each other, with Al-Nassr scheduled to play a friendly against Inter Miami.