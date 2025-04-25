Lionel Messi's reaction to fan showing him a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey in Inter Miami's loss to Vancouver comes to light

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's reaction to a fan holding up a jersey of long-term rival and Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in Inter Miami's 2-0 loss in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final against fellow MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday, April 24.

Goals from Brian White (24') and Sebastian Berhalter (85') condemned the Herons to a defeat, putting them in a tough position ahead of the second leg next week (April 31). While the game had multiple talking points, one moment that got the chatter going came after the full-time whistle.

In clips uploaded by @MedioTiempo and @onesoccer on X, a fan can be seen holding up his Ronaldo jersey as Messi walked off the field. In response, the 37-year-old was seen making a gesture which seemingly indicated that he was already gearing up for the reverse fixture in Miami.

Although he was a shadow of himself in the first leg against Vancouver, Messi has started the 2024 season well. He has racked up eight goals and three assists in 12 games, often providing the impetus in attack.

Inter Miami's 2024 MLS campaign has also got off to a great start. In their first eight games, Javier Mascherano's side have won five and drawn three, placing them third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Before their defeat to the Canadian side, the Herons were also on track to make it to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final. While they did overturn a 1-0 deficit in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against LAFC to win 3-2 on aggregate, it will likely be very difficult to repeat the feat trailing 2-0.

"I continue to believe" - Lionel Messi's former teammate and Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano makes claim after Herons' 2-0 loss to Vancouver

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has claimed that he believes in his side's ability to win their CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Trailing 2-0 after a shocking display in the first leg, Lionel Messi's side have a mountain to climb in the reverse fixture at the Chase Stadium next week. After the full-time whistle in the first leg, the Herons' Argentine boss took responsibility for the defeat but reaffirmed his confidence in his side.

Mascherano said (via @Intermiamicfhub on X):

"We must learn as a team from tonight and find a way to come back on Wednesday. We lost today, and I'm the one primarily responsible. I continue to believe in this team. We have nothing to lose. We have to win the game. We know we have to score at least two goals and not concede. We'll try; the pressure is on Vancouver."

Up next, Messi and Inter Miami will be seen in action against FC Dallas on Sunday, April 27.

