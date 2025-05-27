Lionel Messi's reaction spotted as he watches sons Ciro and Thiago lift Dreams Cup with Inter Miami academy teams

Lionel Messi was all smiles while watching his sons, Ciro and Thiago, lift the Dreams Youth Cup with Inter Miami’s under-13 team. The U-13 section of the Florida-based club won the tournament, defeating NEUESPORTS ONE FC 3-0 in the final at the Florida Blue Training Center on Monday (May 26).

The Dreams Cup, presented by the Inter Miami CF Academy, was the first of its kind. It was designed to bring together teams surrounding the cities in South Florida from U9 through U19. The Inter Miami U13 kicked off their campaign by securing a dramatic 1-0 win against Orlando City SC U13 during the Florida Derby, thanks to a last-minute goal by Manuel Yarur.

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, were in attendance as they watched the final stages of the 2025 Dreams Cup unfold. In the end, it was joy for Lionel Messi’s sons Ciro and Thiago as they got their hands on the ultimate prize.

Messi’s first son, Thiago, leads the U13 section of the Inter Miami team. In a moment of joy for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, he watched his son lift the trophy along with his jubilant teammates with a broad smile spread across his face.

Meanwhile, it is not the first trophy Lionel Messi’s sons have laid their hands on since they joined the Inter Miami academy team. In February, they won the championship in the Weston Cup. Messi’s youngest son, Ciro, scored an incredible goal in the match that gave Inter Miami the trophy.

“They’re growing older, understanding more” – When Lionel Messi opened up about how having Children changed his perspective

Lionel Messi has three boys with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. His first son, Thiago, was born in 2012, with the couple welcoming Mateo and Ciro in 2015 and 2018. All his sons are currently playing with Inter Miami’s academy team.

While the 37-year-old was at Barcelona, he spoke about how his children changed his perspective on life.

“You grow and you learn,” he told FC Barcelona. “You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow.”

“From kick-off to the final whistle, I’m thinking of my children,” he added. “They’re growing older, understanding more, and enjoying it even more.”

