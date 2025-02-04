Lionel Messi's response to best in the world question resurfaces following Cristiano Ronaldo 'best player in history' claim

Lionel Messi's comments on if he was the best player in the world have resurfaced after Cristiano Ronaldo's recent claim that he is the best player in history. The duo are widely believed to be the best players in the sport's history, with millions of fans singing their praises across the planet.

In his recent comments, Ronaldo declared (via Barca Universal):

"People could like Messi or Maradona, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete. I am the best player in history. I haven't seen anyone better than me... I'm good with the headers, I'm a good free-kick taker, I'm quick, I'm strong, I jump a lot."

The Portuguese legend's comments stand in contrast to Lionel Messi's remarks when he was asked the same question in 2023 when he said (via Ballon d'Or):

"Well, as I always say, I don't know if I am the best in history, and it is not something I ask myself or care about. The fact that it is said that I can be among the best is a gift to me. It is something very special. Football is played by everyone, everywhere from a very young age. Every kid wants to be a footballer, be professional."

"To tell me that I can be among the best is an honor. A source of great pride"

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two players who have won the Ballon d'Or the most times, with eight and five wins, respectively. They are in the twilight of their legendary careers. However, debates will continue long after they hang up their boots on their positions in the pantheon of football greats.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's legacy in football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will become two of the greatest players ever to play football when they retire from professional football. The pair have enjoyed careers that have inspired millions and set goal-scoring records that will take years to match.

Ronaldo, with five Ballon d'Or wins, is the most prolific player in the history of professional football with 923 goals. In his career, the forward has represented iconic football institutions like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus.

On the other hand, Messi has a shorter club legacy. He made his name for Barcelona and won eight Ballon d'Or awards in his career. The Argentine has won every trophy available to a footballer and combined goalscoring with assists, bagging 866 goals and 418 assists for club and country.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the final stretch of their careers at 37 and 40, respectively. They represent Inter Miami in the MLS and Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro-League, where they continue to impress.

