Lionel Messi’s son Mateo throws chewing gum at fans inside stadium during Argentina’s FIFA World Cup game and irks Antonela Roccuzzo

While Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia in the FIFA World Cup round of 16, his son Mateo was seen throwing chewing gum at the fans. The seven-year-old's actions were captured on camera, with his mother Antonela Roccuzzo also seen reprimanding him.

The video of the incident has gone viral, racking up over a hundred thousand views on Twitter:

mx @MessiMX30iiii Bro who pissed Messi's son Mateo off this much?? Bro who pissed Messi's son Mateo off this much?? 😭😭 https://t.co/GvK0snj7vY

Lionel Messi is notable for his high standards inside a stadium and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo clearly wants their children to emulate him. She was quick to rebuke Mateo's antics and can be seen speaking sharply at him in the video.

Mateo's actions did not spoil their FIFA World Cup outing, as the Argentina fans were happy enough with their 2-1 win over the Socceroos. During the tournament, Lionel Messi has spoken fondly about his children, noting that they are now older and able to appreciate the ongoing World Cup. Speaking to the press after the Australia clash, the playmaker said (via The Sun):

“From the beginning to the final whistle, I was thinking about my family. My children especially, as they are growing older and understand more. We have had families before at World Cups - Thiago has been there but wasn’t aware of what it meant."

He added:

“I now see how they suffer and enjoy it. It’s something spectacular. They are excited as all the Argentinians - it’s amazing to share this with them.”

The forward will be hoping his children limit their antics in the crowd, as he and La Albiceleste take another step further to a potential FIFA World Cup win with a victory in their next game against The Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi guides Argentina into a FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with the Netherlands

The Argentine ace was vital in keeping La Albiceleste in the competition with a trademark goal that put his side ahead in the first half. The classy effort, which took the ball beyond the reach of the Socceroos goalkeeper and curled into the bottom corner, was enough to break through Australia's defense.

While the Australians were widely seen as underdogs against a stronger Argentine outfit, they put in a brave effort to keep their opponents quiet for large sections of the game. Julian Alvarez doubled the lead in the second half.

While Australia did manage to score once, thanks to an Enzo Fernandez own goal, it did little to aid their intentions, as they exited Qatar.

Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 @MundoAlbicelest Australia players waiting to meet Lionel Messi.

Australia players waiting to meet Lionel Messi.https://t.co/d9i5BxSmqP

Lionel Messi and co. will now have to face The Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. With the Oranje in impressive form, it will take a serious effort from La Albiceleste to beat them in the last eight clash

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes