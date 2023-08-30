Lionel Messi's strike for Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls wins MLS 'Goal of the Matchday'

Lionel Messi's inaugural goal for Inter Miami in their match against the New York Red Bulls has captured the prestigious 'Goal of the Matchday' accolade in Major League Soccer (MLS). In his MLS debut match, the Argentine legend scored just once but that was sufficient to earn him top honors.

The league had spotlighted four exceptional goals for their customary social media poll that would determine the winner of the 'Best Goal of the Matchday' award.

Up against goals from Saba Lobjanidze, Xander Silva, and Erik Thommy, Lionel Messi's was undeniably the crown jewel. However, what set it apart was not just the finish, but the self-created artistry that led up to it.

A deft touch from Busquets launched the ball from the midfield to Jordi Alba, lurking on the left flank. Alba, in turn, executed a remarkable leg swing, sending the ball into the danger zone where Messi picked it up. The Argentine maestro sliced the ball through multiple defenders with surgical accuracy to Benjamin Cremaschi at the far post.

The subsequent tap-in was a formality, as La Pulga was already moving towards the goal to receive the return pass. However, the orchestration leading up to the goal was sheer poetry.

But it's not just about Lionel Messi. The collective performance of Inter Miami is also grabbing headlines.

The team has already clinched their first Leagues Cup and are slated to compete in the US Open Cup against the Houston Dynamo. This win, particularly Messi's scintillating goal, has lifted Inter Miami from the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi seals win for Inter Miami but faces upcoming hiatus due to national duty

In the build-up to Inter Miami's Saturday clash against the New York Red Bulls, head coach Tata Martino hinted at the Argentine's exhaustion.

As it turned out, Messi began the game on the bench but still managed to leave an indelible impact.

Entering the fray in the 60th minute, Messi didn't waste time. Crafting a mesmerizing pass that set up the first goal, he followed up by finding the back of the net himself, thereby securing a 2-0 triumph for his side.

Post-match, Martino addressed the need for Inter Miami to evolve into a winning unit even in Lionel Messi's absence. He told the press (via USAToday):

"The importance is that we value winning and winning this way because it's something we have to get accustomed to. Leo is gonna miss at least three games. He's gonna get called up by his national team and others too. We know that the team has to continue to win without them at times."

Since making his debut on July 21, Lionel Messi has been nothing short of phenomenal, with a staggering 11 goals and six assists in just nine appearances. However, as Martino pointed out, the upcoming schedule will test Inter Miami's depth as they will have to play without the playmaker.