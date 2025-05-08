Lionel Messi’s trip to play friendly in Kerala canceled after organizers fail to raise 100 crore: Reports

Lionel Messi's highly anticipated trip to Kerala, India, to play a friendly later this year has been canceled after organizers failed to raise 100 crore, according to the New Indian Express (via Firstpost). The Argentine superstar was scheduled to arrive in India with his national team in October to play an exhibition match.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced last year that La Pulga would play two exhibition matches in the state in 2025. At least one of them was expected to be hosted in Kochi.

The sponsorship of the event was initially handed to a unit of the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA). The organization had planned to raise 100 crore via sales on its 'Oloppo' app.

However, they have apparently failed to raise the stipulated amount within the deadline, causing the deal to be canceled. Out of the 100 crore, 70% is reportedly the appearance fee for the Argentina national team, who have begun looking for alternate options.

Speaking recently to the New Indian Express, the Kerala Sports Minister refused to comment on the matter.

“The sponsors will respond to the queries,” Abdurahiman said.

As things stand, Lionel Messi will not arrive in India this year. Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has already reported that La Albiceleste will play two games in China and one each in Qatar and Angola this year.

While there hasn't been an official confirmation yet, it appears that the team's schedule for the international break in October and November is already set. Lionel Messi last arrived in India with the national team in 2011 when he played a friendly game against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The report adds that the State Government has now handed the sponsorship of the event to Reporter Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd. Interestingly, HSBC India had confirmed Argentina's arrival via a statement in March after striking a partnership with the national team. However, the bank is also quiet about the matter.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored 112 goals and set up 58 more from 191 appearances for Argentina to date. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals (136) in men's international football than La Pulga.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has won the FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles, one Finalissima, one Olympic Gold medal, and the Under-20 World Cup with his nation. The 37-year-old is now preparing to lead Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

