Lionel Messi’s votes for FIFA The Best Men’s Goalkeeper award comes to light as Ederson wins 

Lionel Messi's votes for the FIFA The Best Men's Goalkeeper award 2023 have come to light. The Argentine captain voted for Ederson Moraes, Andre Onana, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Manchester City's Ederson, the winner of the award, was Messi's first pick. The Brazilian played a key role in Manchester City's treble-winning season last term. He ended the 2022-23 season with 48 appearances, keeping 19 clean sheets.

Andre Onana, currently of Manchester United, was Messi's second pick. The Cameroonian shot-stopper was pivotal to the Inter Milan side that reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2022-23.

Onana made 41 appearances last season, keeping 19 clean sheets. The displays earned him a reported €51 million move to Manchester United in the 2023 summer.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Messi's former teammate, was the Argentina captain's final pick. The Germany international had a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign, keeping 28 clean sheets in 50 appearances.

Ter Stegen created a new La Liga record by keeping 26 clean sheets last season as Barca were crowned the Spanish champions.

Lionel Messi himself, meanwhile, won the FIFA The Best Men's Player 2023 award ahead of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has now won the trophy four times (2009, 2019, 2022, 2023).

Christian Pulisic speaks about Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi completed a sensational free transfer to MLS club Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. Since his transfer, the Argentina captain has helped US Soccer grow by leaps and bounds in popularity.

USMNT international Christian Pulisic shared his two cents on Messi's impact. Speaking to The Athletic, the AC Milan attacker said (quotes via GOAL):

“I can’t say it’s not expected. He (Messi) is, of course, the best to really ever do it. After having the (2022) World Cup he did and then obviously being back in MLS, it’s been fantastic for the league. The buzz around the league, around Miami whenever they play… it seems like a big televised game. Players like that are going to bring in fans, new fans to watch the league, and for me it’s only a positive thing."

Lionel Messi ended his first season with Inter Miami with 11 goals and five assists in 14 matches. While the Herons didn't qualify for the MLS playoffs, they lifted the Leagues Cup. Messi led his team from the front in the tournament, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in seven appearances.