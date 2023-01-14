Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo comments on Shakira's new song reportedly aimed at Gerard Pique; goes viral 

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo left a comment on Shakira's new song, which is reportedly a jibe at her former partner and Messi's former teammate Gerard Pique.

After a 12-year relationship, Pique and Shakira declared their separation via a joint statement in 2022. It read:

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy."

In late 2022, Shakira released a song titled Monotonia, which fans believe referenced her separation from the former Barcelona defender.

In another song uploaded recently on social media, the Colombian pop star has seemingly "taken shots" at his former partner. Parts of the lyrics of the song read:

“I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.. A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you, You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbour, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.” (via GOAL)

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo left a comment with fire emojis under the song's video on Instagram. The comment has over 160,000 likes.

Gerard Pique has apparently responded to a line in Shakira's song about "trading a Rolex for a Casio." He recently said that the president of every club of his football league, the Kings League, will get a Casio. The retired defender said:

"We have Casio watches for all the presidents of the Kings League teams! Everyone take yours."

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo commented on another Instagram post by Shakira

Earlier this year, Shakira wrote an emotional post on Instagram, which seemed to be about her separation with Pique as well. Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo commented under the post with two heart emojis.

The Colombian pop star wrote (via BILD):

"Even if someone has cheated us, we must continue to trust. In the face of contempt, we must continue to value ourselves. Because there are more good people than naughty ones. More sensitive people than lazy people. There are fewer going and more staying by our side."

Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Pique announced his retirement from professional football last year.

