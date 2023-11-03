Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posts heartfelt birthday message to son Thiago on Instagram

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, took to Instagram to share a message for their first son Thiago on the occasion of his 11th birthday.

Messi has three sons with Roccuzzo, the oldest of which is Thiago, who was born on November 2, 2012, when his father was still a Barcelona player. Thiago Messi earlier took to the stage alongside his younger brothers Mateo and Ciro as their father won his eighth Ballon d'Or.

Roccuzzo, who was in Paris with her husband and sons for the Ballon d'Or award event, did not join them on the stage. She shared the pictures and her message for her young son on her account, which has 37.6 million followers.

In the photos of she posted, the youngster had an Inter Miami shirt on, as he is a member of the club's academy. Roccuzzo wished him a happy birthday and said he will forever remain her baby.

"Happy Birthday Thiagui ♥️ You will forever be my babyyyyy🥰"

The post had been liked by 2,285,740 people at the time of writing, with 10,731 comments. Many of the family's friends, including the wives of Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas, wished him in the comments.

Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo form close-knit group with their sons

During the Ballon d'Or gala, there was irrefutable proof of the kind of relationship Lionel Messi has with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children. The 36-year-old always makes sure they are by his side.

Messi revealed during his acceptance speech that he had sought the counsel of his wife and sons before they moved to Miami this summer. For the first time, he revealed that his children were keen to remain in Paris, but he convinced them to move to Miami.

While in the USA, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been seen multiple times watching academy games involving their children, especially Thiago. They were recently spotted in Naples, Florida, where their 11-year-old son attended a tournament with his teammates.

In the past, Messi has spoken of how his sons' inquisitive nature drove him to perform better in certain matches. He also dedicated his first goals for Inter Miami to them, performing celebrations previously agreed upon before the games.

Messi and Roccuzzo have made their lives revolve around their children and seem to be very involved parents.