Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo sends message as Shakira flaunts her stylish custom-made Versace dress

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, recently expressed her admiration for Shakira after the famous Colombian singer flaunted her stylish Versace gown.

Shakira turned heads in a shining cutout Versace gown as she arrived at the 2023 MTV VMAs last week in Newark, New Jersey. She kept her look minimal by keeping her hair the same, which typically falls in long, center-parted waves.

Her gown had gold sequins and a subtle cowl neckline along with prominent cutouts. Stylist Nicolas Bru dressed her in the dress, which also had a back cutout, and she completed the look with metallic Piferi platform shoes.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer made sure to show off her style in an Instagram post, which Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo commented on, saying:

"Beautiful." (Translated from Spanish)

Antonela Roccuzzo and Shakira's relationship has long been rumored to be strained. However, Roccuzzo appeared to put these speculations to rest last year when she publicly supported the singer after it was revealed that she and Lionel Messi's former teammate Gerard Pique had split up.

Former Manchester City captain picks between Lionel Messi & Erling Haaland for Ballon d'Or 2023

Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne has weighed in on who has the upper hand in the 2023 Ballon d'Or race between Lionel Messi and Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland.

When asked if Haaland could beat Messi to win this year's edition, Dunne said that the 23-year-old was "untouchable" for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season and provided the team with the finishing touch they needed.

"From a numbers point of view, he's been untouchable. He's been the difference to Man City. If you look back and think about what they were missing in terms of going on and winning the Champions League, it probably was the natural number nine," he told GOAL.

"I know he didn't score in the later stages of the competition, but he just causes trouble and forces players to mark him. They might even need two of them. He creates spaces in other areas," he added.

Dunne, however, opined that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is the more complete player of the two, as Erling Haaland still has room for improvement.

"Whatever the Ballon d’Or is judged on, I obviously think Messi is the more complete footballer, he is the finished article. Haaland has things he needs to improve on, even as good as he is," he said.

"He could still be better outside the box and getting more involved in games, but if you're looking at out-and-out goal-scorers, there is nobody in the world who can touch Haaland," he added.