Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Sergio Busquets’ partner train with world-famous coach who specializes in glute building

Like her husband Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo has shown her interest in keeping herself fit and in top shape, as evidenced by her recent activities. Roccuzzo and Sergio Busquets' wife Elena Galera were recently spotted in the gym known as the Glute Lab, which is owned by Bret Contreras.

Galera shared a photograph on her Instagram story, showing the two ladies posing for a selfie in front of a mirror as they sported identical gym wear. She tagged Contreras in the post, confirming that they have been working with him.

Roccuzzo has been a regular at the gym since her family moved to Miami this summer when Messi signed for Inter Miami. She worked out with Galera while her husband was away on national duty with Argentina in Bolivia for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Galera's husband Busquets, on the other hand, is in Miami with his club, after having retired from international football. Busquets and Galera also moved to Miami this summer after the 35-year-old midfielder left FC Barcelona.

The Glute Lab is where Contreras works with people who are interested in keeping their bodies in the best possible shape. The Glute Guy, as he refers to himself, has a website where he offers tips to maintain a good shape. He also offers advice on his personal Instagram account, as well as his business account.

Antonela Roccuzzo keeps herself busy in Lionel Messi's absence

When her husband Lionel Messi is around, Antonela Roccuzzo is mostly seen with him as a supportive partner. This month, however, she has taken time off on her own as Messi navigates the international football window with Argentina.

Messi is in South America for the 2026 CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The forward scored the winner against Ecuador and will feature against Bolivia in La Paz before returning to Miami. In the meantime, Antonela Roccuzzo has traveled to Mexico City for a jewelry exhibition event with Tiffany and Co.

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi are one of the most adorable couples in football. The pair knows how to keep their lives in sync so that they can function at their best without one hindering the other.