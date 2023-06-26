Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares clip from morning squat workout drill

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo took to Instagram to upload a video of her morning workout squat routine. Roccuzzo uploaded the video on her Instagram story.

Roccuzzo is a businesswoman and also has a degree in nutrition from Universidad de Rosario. However, judging by her latest video, she takes ample care of her fitness as well.

Here is a snap from Roccuzzo's Instagram story:

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram story

Roccuzzo has a massive presence on social media and boasts 35.7 million followers on Instagram. However, Roccuzzo keeps herself low profile on social media.

The Messi family is set to move to the United States soon. The Argentine footballer will join MLS club Inter Miami upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30.

When did Lionel Messi marry Antonela Roccuzzo?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo finally tied the knot back in 2017. Their wedding ceremony took place in Messi's hometown, Rosario, Argentina. A handful of Messi's former Barcelona teammates were invited to the ceremony.

Roccuzzo took to social media to post a heartfelt message after marrying her long-term partner. Her message after the special occasion read (via her Instagram):

"My Husband ❤️ Thanks to all our family and friends for joining us!!! We love you soooo much 💍👰🏽🤵!!! #happiness#even. ❤️ No beginning or end ❤️. You become part of my being in my words. You are here touching the center of my soul, Like an endless eclipse of sun and moon, Like the eternal of love in an alliance."

She added:

"I could make the sea meet the sky, To achieve the immensity that is in your flight. What gives me your look and your sleeplessness. Under the moon, when you dance in my dreams, I will love you, and you will love me, I love you without beginning or end. And it is our great love. My angel of eternity #graciasabel."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have three children together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The family will soon shift base from Paris to Miami as Messi embarks on a new journey in his remarkable career.

Poll : 0 votes