Lionel Messi says he does not have 2022 World Cup trophy with him, reveals where it is stored now

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has revealed that he does not have the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy with him. The Inter Miami attacker has claimed that he has the World Cup and several other trophies stored in Barcelona. Messi said, as quoted by All About Argentina on X:

"I have the World Cup in Barcelona, stored there. All the trophies and awards are in Barcelona.”

Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in football history, with 46 trophies to his name for club and country combined. He won 34 trophies during his long stint with Barca, including 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

However, he won the biggest trophy of his career in the form of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. With the World Cup, many believe that he etched his name as the greatest footballer of all time.

It's no wonder that Messi has most of his trophies in Barcelona considering his history with FC Barcelona and the city. Messi spent 21 years of his illustrious career at the Catalan club and is regarded by many as their greatest player of all time.

When Lionel Messi named toughest team he's ever come up against

Lionel Messi once named Spain as the toughest team he has ever faced in his career. Throughout his illustrious career, the Argentine superstar has played against some of the best teams in world football for both club and country.

Barcelona regularly locked horns with their arch rivals Real Madrid in domestic competitions and also in Europe. He also regularly faced European giants like Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in European competitions.

However, when he was asked to name the strongest team he ever faced, he named the Spain national team. He highlighted a friendly game between Spain and Argentina in 2009 which Spain won 2-1. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar said, as quoted by GiveMeSport:

“The Spanish team, we played a friendly at Atletico's stadium. Maradona was our coach and it was before the 2010 World Cup when they became champions. It was one of the matches that surprised me the most.”

Lionel Messi has only faced Spain thrice in his career and all three encounters were friendly games. La Roja won twice, each with 2-1 scorelines, while Argentina won once with a 4-1 scoreline.

Spain were the dominant force in both European and World Football between 2008 and 2012. They won the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012 and won the World Cup in 2010.

