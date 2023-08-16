Lionel Messi scores second furthest goal of decorated club career with long-range stunner against Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at MLS side Inter Miami, arriving as a free agent this summer after a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain. On Tuesday (August 15), he added another milestone: the second-longest goal of his club career.

After marking his debut with a stunning free-kick winner in the 94th minute in a Leagues Cup group game against Cruz Azul, Messi has been on fire. In his next five games in the competition, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has struck a further eight times and also provided an assist.

On Tuesday, Messi was one of four scorers as Inter Miami beat Philadelphia Union 4-1 to storm into the Leagues Cup final. The Argentine's 20th-minute strike was a sight to behold. Not quite renowned for striking from distance, Messi let fly from 31.8 meters to give Inter a 2-0 lead on the night.

Following his 32-meter strike against Mallorca in 2012, it marked the diminutive magician's longest goal from distance.

As if to celebrate the occasion, his Inter team scored twice more, with Alejandro Bedoya's 73rd-minute strike for Philadelphia proving to be a mere consolation.

Messi and Co. now eye their first title of the season against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday (August 19). Nashville beat Monterrey 2-0 in the other semifinal to set up an all-MLS title clash at GEODIS Park.

How Lionel Messi has fared at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has been on fire in the MLS.

For the first time in his illustrious career, Lionel Messi has ventured beyond European shores. Suffice to say, it has been a treat for Inter Miami and neutral fans alike, as the Argentine has shone in every performance for his new side.

Since a goalscoring debut against Cruz, Messi bagged a brace and an assist in a 4-0 win over Atlanta as Miami stormed into the Leagues Cup knockouts. Two more braces followed for the Argentine - against Orlando in a 3-1 win and Dallas in the Round of 16 - as Inter Miami qualified for the last eight.

There, Lionel Messi netted again - in a 4-0 win - as the MLS side stormed into the semifinals with a resounding win. In the semifinal, unsurprisingly, Messi was once again among the scorers, netting a landmark strike as Miami move to within one win of the 2023 Leagues Cup title.