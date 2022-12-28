Lionel Messi seen enjoying niece's birthday and signing his favorite World Cup song - 'Land of Diego and Lionel' (WATCH)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is in a jolly mood after La Albiceleste's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace was recently spotted enjoying his niece's birthday.

He also sang his favorite World Cup song at the celebration. The song goes by the name 'Muchachos'. It is also known as 'Land of Diego and Lionel'. Here are the full lyrics of the song (via GOAL):

"I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel, Of the kids from Malvinas, which I will never forget. I can't explain it to you, Because you won't understand, The finals we lost, how many years I cried for them. But that's over, because in the Maracana, The final with the 'Brazucas', Daddy beat them again."

TNT Sports Argentina @TNTSportsAR Leo Messi cantando esta canción es todo lo que está bien en esta vida Leo Messi cantando esta canción es todo lo que está bien en esta vida 😍🇦🇷 https://t.co/Iaa7lS256Z

The song further goes:

"Guys, now we're excited again, I want to win the third, I want to be world champion, And Diego, in heaven we can see him, With Don Diego and La Tota, Encouraging Lionel!"

Lionel Scaloni's team won Argentina's third World Cup trophy in Qatar with an extraordinary performance.

Messi, the captain of the team, was at the heart of the historic success. He scored seven goals and provided three assists and was awarded the Golden Ball for his extraordinary performance.

Lionel Messi will return to PSG training at the start of January

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Messi is still enjoying his FIFA World Cup success and is enjoying his home country of Argentina. The forward will return to action with PSG at the start of next month.

The former Barcelona man was in good form for the Parisians before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games for the French side across competitions.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table and hold a five-point lead over second-placed Lens. Christophe Galtier's side, however, will have to deal with Strasbourg without the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as the Parisians return to action later tonight (December 28).

Considering they already have the likes of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, Messi's absence shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Galtier's side, however, will need the Argentine as the crucial stage of the season is set to commence. PSG will play Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in February.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes