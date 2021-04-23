Lionel Messi selflessly gives up hat-trick opportunity, lets Griezmann score in Barcelona's win 

Lionel Messi was key in Barcelona's commanding 5-2 La Liga win over Getafe on Thursday evening. The Argentinian forward scored Barcelona's first and third goals to help them climb up to third place in the 2020-21 La Liga standings.

However, that was only one half the story. Lionel Messi has always been a selfless player, helping his teammates when they endure a poor game or are in the midst of poor form. This time, the benefactor was Antoine Griezmann.

Lionel Messi helps struggling Antoine Griezmann in Barcelona's victory

Barcelona were in total control against Getafe on Thursday. The Blaugrana were 4-2 ahead at the Nou Camp when they received a penalty in the dying moments of the game. Everyone expected Lionel Messi to step forward and complete his 37th La Liga hat-trick for Barcelona.

Surprisingly Messi handed the ball over to Antoine Griezmann, though. The Frenchman duly delivered and scored Barcelona's fifth goal of the game.

The game wasn't the happiest one for Griezmann prior to the 90th-minute penalty. The Frenchman had missed a lot of chances and was struggling with confidence.

However, Lionel Messi, whose performance warranted a hat-trick, decided to give up on a personal milestone and help Griezmann regain some goal-scoring form.

After scoring the penalty, Griezmann looked ecstatic, and in a heartwarming gesture, he hugged Messi after helping Barcelona pick up a crucial win.

After their commanding win over Getafe, Barcelona find themselves third in the La Liga table. The Blaugrana are two points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid but have a game in hand.

Despite giving up the opportunity to score his first La Liga hat-trick in more than a year, Lionel Messi is still the top scorer in the competition this season. The Barcelona captain has scored 25 goals, four clear of second-placed Karim Benzema and five ahead of Gerard Moreno in third.