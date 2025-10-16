Lionel Messi sends message to Argentina U-20 squad as they qualify for U-20 World Cup final, gives special mention to Inter Miami teammate

Lionel Messi has sent a congratulatory message to Argentina's U-20 squad after they qualified for the final of the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Argentina is set to face Morocco in the final on Sunday, October 19.Los Pibes sealed a place in the final after a 1-0 victory over fellow South American nation, Colombia. Inter Miami's Mateo Silvetti was the hero for Argentina, scoring the lone goal in the clash.Taking to Instagram, Messi sent a congratulatory message to the team and gave a special shoutout to 19-year-old Silvetti. The Inter Miami superstar reposted a photo of the Argentina football federation celebrating the team's progression to the final, with the caption:&quot;VAMOSSS, A LA FINAL!! Felicitaciones a todos!! Grande @toto.silvetti!&quot;Which translates to:&quot;LET'S GO, TO THE FINAL!! Congratulations to everyone!! Great @toto.silvetti!&quot;Argentina is the most successful nation in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, having won the title a record six times. They will look to win a record-extending seventh U-20 title when they lock horns with Morocco.Lionel Messi notably guided Argentina to win the U-20 World Cup two decades ago. The 38-year-old scored six goals in the tournament, including two in the final against Nigeria. He won the Golden Boot and was named Best Player of the Tournament.How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Argentina?Lionel Messi is arguably Argentina's most prominent and successful player of all time. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the most decorated player in football history with 46 trophies won for club and country.Six of his trophies have come on the international stage with Argentina. Messi's first title win with the national team came in 2005, when he led the U-20 side to win the U-20 World Cup.Three years later, he also played a pivotal role as Argentina won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, he would have to wait another 13 years before winning a trophy at the senior level.In 2021, he won his first Copa America, before adding the FIFA World Cup and Finalissima to his trophy cabinet a year later. The Inter Miami star then won his second Copa America in 2024.