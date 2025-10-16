  • home icon
  • Football
  • Lionel Messi sends message to Argentina U-20 squad as they qualify for U-20 World Cup final, gives special mention to Inter Miami teammate

Lionel Messi sends message to Argentina U-20 squad as they qualify for U-20 World Cup final, gives special mention to Inter Miami teammate

By Okenna Okere
Modified Oct 16, 2025 15:19 GMT
SOCCER: OCT 14 Argentina vs Puerto Rico - Source: Getty
SOCCER: OCT 14 Argentina vs Puerto Rico - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi has sent a congratulatory message to Argentina's U-20 squad after they qualified for the final of the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Argentina is set to face Morocco in the final on Sunday, October 19.

Ad

Los Pibes sealed a place in the final after a 1-0 victory over fellow South American nation, Colombia. Inter Miami's Mateo Silvetti was the hero for Argentina, scoring the lone goal in the clash.

Taking to Instagram, Messi sent a congratulatory message to the team and gave a special shoutout to 19-year-old Silvetti. The Inter Miami superstar reposted a photo of the Argentina football federation celebrating the team's progression to the final, with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"VAMOSSS, A LA FINAL!! Felicitaciones a todos!! Grande @toto.silvetti!"

Which translates to:

"LET'S GO, TO THE FINAL!! Congratulations to everyone!! Great @toto.silvetti!"
Ad

Argentina is the most successful nation in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, having won the title a record six times. They will look to win a record-extending seventh U-20 title when they lock horns with Morocco.

Lionel Messi notably guided Argentina to win the U-20 World Cup two decades ago. The 38-year-old scored six goals in the tournament, including two in the final against Nigeria. He won the Golden Boot and was named Best Player of the Tournament.

Ad

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Argentina?

Lionel Messi is arguably Argentina's most prominent and successful player of all time. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the most decorated player in football history with 46 trophies won for club and country.

Six of his trophies have come on the international stage with Argentina. Messi's first title win with the national team came in 2005, when he led the U-20 side to win the U-20 World Cup.

Ad

Three years later, he also played a pivotal role as Argentina won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, he would have to wait another 13 years before winning a trophy at the senior level.

In 2021, he won his first Copa America, before adding the FIFA World Cup and Finalissima to his trophy cabinet a year later. The Inter Miami star then won his second Copa America in 2024.

About the author
Okenna Okere

Okenna Okere

Twitter icon

Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.

A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.

Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.

Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Okenna Okere
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications