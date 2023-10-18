Lionel Messi sends message through Instagram after scoring both goals in 2-0 Argentina win over Peru 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has shared a message on Instagram after helping his side to a 2-0 win over Peru at Estadio Nacional de Lima on Tuesday, October 17.

La Albiceleste secured their fourth win in four games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Peru on Tuesday. Messi opened the scoring for his side in the 32nd minute before adding another goal 10 minutes later.

After the game, the Inter Miami star took to Instagram to share a post with the caption:

"Another important win in Lima to keep adding together. Let's go!!! 🙌🇦🇷"

Argentina appear set to qualify comfortably for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They sit atop the CONMEBOL qualifying table, five points above Uruguay (2nd), Brazil (3rd) and Venezuela (4th).

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, returned to Argentina's starting lineup in emphatic fashion. He came off the bench in their 1-0 win over Paraguay last time out.

The 36-year-old had been mostly out of action since the last international break, having picked up an injury against Bolivia. He played just 72 minutes across two appearances for Inter Miami since the September international break.

Messi's absence was felt by the Herons as they lost the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo. They also failed to qualify for the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs.

Lionel Messi shares his plans for the upcoming winter break

With Inter Miami failing to make it to the MLS playoffs, they just have two fixtures of regular season remaining. They will face Charlotte FC twice, first on October 18 and then three days later.

Inter Miami will then travel to China to play two friendlies. Post that, it will be a big break for the side before the next season.

After Argentina's win over Peru on Tuesday, Lionel Messi was asked about his plans for his time off. He replied (via All About Argentina):

“I will train and play the last games with Inter Miami now to get to November games against Uruguay and Brazil well.

"Then I will enjoy my vacation in Argentina, It is the first time that I am going to have many more vacation days in December, during the holidays with peace of mind and with my people. Then in January I will return to training.”

Lionel Messi has been a key player for Inter Miami since arriving on a free transfer in the summer. He has contributed 11 goals and five assists in 13 games for them, also leading them to the Leagues Cup glory.