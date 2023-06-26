Lionel Messi sends special message after shining in testimonial matches for Maxi Rodriguez and Juan Roman Riquelme in Argentina

Lionel Messi recently participated in testimonial matches for Joan Roman Riquelme and Maxi Rodriguez. The Argentina captain took to social media to post a message after the game.

Messi shared the pitch with both Riquelme and Rodriguez for Argentina. Messi played 27 games alongside Riquelme and combined in two goals. He played alongside Rodriguez for 33 matches and combined for one goal.

After participating in the recent testimonial matches, Lionel Messi wrote on social media:

"Two spectacular nights, thank you for inviting me Maxi and Román, I had a very, very good time… And thank you very much to all the people for the love!!"

Lionel Messi was a part of Argentina's team for both games. He managed to get on the scoresheet in both games as well.

Joan Roman Riquelme thanked Lionel Messi for attending the game

When Lionel Messi burst onto the international team, Joan Roman Riquelme was the star of Argentine football. He was a spectacular player with immense technical abilities.

Riquelme was the captain of the national team and the holder of the famous number 10 shirt during the earlier stages of Messi's career. Messi continued the legacy once Riquelme retired.

The former Barcelona and Villareal star thanked Messi for attending the testimonial game as he said:

"Messi and Maradona are the two greatest players I've seen in my whole life. It's wonderful to have him here. I apologize to your family Leo that you had vacations and stayed a couple more days, I'm very grateful that you always said yes to me and for all the bosteros I am lucky to have you here, it is unforgettable, I hope you had a great time. I love you very much."

Lionel Messi used to look up to Riquelme as one of his idols in football. Josep Maria Minguella once revealed this fact. He was the agent who brought Messi to Barcelona. Speaking about his appreciation for Riquelme, Minguella said (via SPORT):

"Sometimes he would come to my home when we had a barbecue. I remember one of those barbecues. Riquelme, Fábio Rochemback, Thiago Motta, and some other players were all there. We did it in the late afternoon. I could see Messi sitting at the back of a table. From there he looked beneath that famous hair at Riquelme. Messi looked at Riquelme as if he were Jesus Christ."

He added:

"For Messi, Riquelme was the' 10', left-footed, played in the first-team of Barca and was his great idol. But he only looked at him because Leo was very quiet and it was difficult for him to converse with his idol."

Both Lionel Messi and Riquelme are two of the finest players to ever represent Argentina at the international level. Seeing them reunite was an amazing moment.

