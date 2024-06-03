Lionel Messi sends WhatsApp message to share opinion on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, close friend makes text public

Lionel Messi has reportedly heaped praise on Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal. The Argnetine legend's text message to a friend about the teenager was shared with SPORT.

The Spanish publication report that the Inter Miami star is a big fan of the Barcelona youngster and sent a one line text about him. He was quoted by the publication as saying:

"Yamal makes it seem easy."

The report comes just days after Yamal's youth coach claimed that the 16-year-old is better than Lionel Messi. Inocente Diaz was talking to SPORT last week when he stated that the Barcelona starlet possesses a unique blend of Messi and Ronaldo. He said (via Barca Universal):

Trending

"In six years, he will win the Ballon d'Or. He is even better than Messi. He possesses a unique blend of physical attributes reminiscent of both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Achieving what he has at just 16 years old is extraordinary. This current Barcelona team is different from previous years, and Lamine stands out."

The coach went on to claim that the teenager is better than Kylian Mbappe and added:

"Mbappé will have to fight against him. Lamine is better than Mbappé, the Frenchman has a lot of publicity because he will sign for Madrid but the future goes through Lamine Yamal."

Yamal played 50 games for Barcelona last season and has sealed his place in the first-team lineup at just 16 years of age.

Fabio Capello does not think Barcelona's Lamine Yamal will overtake Lionel Messi

Italian former manager Fabio Capello believes Lamine Yamal is good but the teenager will not be a genius like Lionel Messi.

Capello told the media at the Laureus Awards in April (via Forbes):

"I discovered Messi at the Gamper and 20-25 minutes into the game I approached Rijkaard and asked him to loan him to me that season. He was a genius. Lamine has a lot of quality and is very interesting, but he won't be a genius. Messi, Pele and Maradona were the geniuses. [Cristiano] Ronaldo is very close there. Cristiano is a great player, a great goalscorer, he won titles and the Ballon d'Or, but he hasn't been great like Messi. He's a great footballer, but he's not a genius."

Lionel Messi was linked with a move back to Barcelona last summer when he was leaving PSG as a free agent. However, he ended up joining Inter Miami in the MLS as La Blaugrana's dire finances prevented them for making a move for the Argentine.