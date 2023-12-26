Lionel Messi once sent personalised Christmas gifts to 160 opponents including 22 players from the Premier League

During the festive season in 2020, Lionel Messi sent personalized Christmas gifts to his on-field opponents, including 22 Premier League players.

Known for his devastating abilities in front of the goal, Messi chose to honor those who often bore the brunt of his skills: goalkeepers. The legendary Argentine forward had an unparalleled journey at Barcelona, which saw him breaking numerous records. However, it was his 644th goal for the club that set a new benchmark, as it surpassed Pele's record at Santos.

To commemorate this, Messi partnered with Budweiser to curate a unique set of personalized Christmas gifts, specifically for goalkeepers who had failed to keep him from scoring. Each goalkeeper received bespoke bottles of beer, the quantity of which corresponded to the number of goals Messi had scored against them.

Diego Alves, previously with Valencia, topped this list, having conceded 21 goals to Messi. Iker Casillas, the legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper, was not far behind, receiving 17 bottles.

Notably, 22 of these goalkeepers were from the Premier League. Shot-stoppers like Thibaut Courtois, David de Gea, Petr Cech, Edwin Van der Sar and Joe Hart were notable members on Lionel Messi's unique list. They each received a varying number of bottles representing the goals they conceded to the Argentine legend.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are reunited in Florida, as Uruguayan legend joins Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has inked a one-year deal with Inter Miami, which will reunite him with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. The move to Florida will also align the legendary Uruguayan striker with David Beckham's ambitious project.

He stated after his move (via LiveScore):

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can't wait to get started and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition."

At 36, Suarez's journey to Inter Miami comes on the back of a remarkable stint with Gremio in Brazil. His tenure there was nothing short of spectacular, thanks to his impressive tally of 17 goals and 11 assists in 33 league appearances. Despite Gremio's narrow miss in clinching the title against Palmeiras, Suarez's impact was undeniable.

The reunion with Messi in Miami is undoubtedly one of the most tantalizing aspects of this transfer. Additionally, Suarez will be joining forces with other former Barcelona colleagues, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, at Inter Miami.