Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and others enjoy Inter Miami end season party in Florida, picture of giant-club themed cake surfaces 

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and the rest of the Inter Miami players recently got together for an end-of-season party.

Although Messi and his former Barcelona teammates joined the Herons this summer, the Florida-based side failed to qualify for the MLS playoffs. They finished 14th in the Eastern Conference standings, five places behind Charlotte FC who occupied the final playoff spot.

Messi and company were pictured at the Miami-based restaurant Casadonna and were spotted posing beside a large Inter Miami-themed cake.

Although the American club had their MLS season cut short, Inter Miami were able to win their first-ever trophy. The side won this season's Leagues Cup, during which Messi bagged 10 goals and an assist from just seven appearances.

With Luis Suarez reportedly set to join the MLS outfit in 2024, the club will look to challenge for all the major honors in the upcoming campaign.

The Herons will face New York City FC in a friendly tonight (November 10) where Messi is reportedly set to parade his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy (via Goal). The 36-year-old beat Manchester City's Erling Haaland and France superstar Kylian Mbappe to the title.

Since joining his current employers in the summer, Messi has scored 11 goals and assisted five times from 14 appearances across all competitions.

Lionel Messi asks Inter Miami to sign former Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic - Reports

Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic (via Getty Images)

According to Spanish publication El Gol Digital, Lionel Messi has reportedly informed Inter Miami that he wishes to play beside former Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic. The 35-year-old midfielder currently represents La Liga side Sevilla, where he is under contract until the summer of 2024.

The pair played together when Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014. Having played together 277 times for La Blaugrana and managing 27 joint goal contributions, it comes as no surprise that Messi would want the midfielder to move to the Herons.

The aforementioned report claims that Rakitic's current club wish for the former Croatia international to extend his stay in Spain. He's appeared 15 times across all competitions this season, bagging a goal and three assists.

Most recently, the midfielder came on as a substitute during the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8). It remains to be seen if Rakitic will join Messi and company in the USA.