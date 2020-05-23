Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos amp it up in training as La Liga return confirmed

Lionel Messi trains as Barcelona prepare for the La Liga restart

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have been putting in the hours to get back into shape ahead of a crucial few matches in La Liga. Earlier this week, the Spanish minister confirmed that permission had been given to ensure that La Liga could restart by the 8th of June.

Lionel Messi, in particular, was highly active during his sessions with Barcelona and seemed back to his imperious best.

Lionel Messi is crucial to Barcelona's chances of winning the La Liga title this season. Barcelona was not in the best form prior to the unexpected crisis. With arch-rivals Real Madrid hot on the team's heels, Barcelona needs its skipper to be at his charismatic best.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez take it up a notch in training

Barcelona players return to training following the coronavirus lockdown

Barcelona depends heavily on goals from both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. The dynamic duo has carried Barcelona this season, with Lionel Messi proving particularly effective in the final third. Luis Suarez provides the perfect foil for Lionel Messi in attack and has come up with the goods in several desperate situations for Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos also ensured that Real Madrid's preparations moved forward unabated. Ramos was seen practising his shooting technique. The Real Madrid skipper is known for scoring important goals in clutch situations and will hope to get the better of Lionel Messi and his teammates in the coming weeks.

With the La Liga season restarting on the 8th of June, several teams will look to prepare for a packed schedule and Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, like the competitors they are, refuse to be left behind.

The La Liga shutdown caused by the worldwide shutdown also took its toll on the match fitness of football players across the world. Both Real Madrid and Lionel Messi's Barcelona led the charge to help ease the situation in Spain.

Sergio Ramos will look to dethrone Barcelona and win La Liga with Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has inspired Barcelona to several victories this season and his efforts have taken Barcelona to the top of the La Liga table. With 58 points, Lionel Messi and Barcelona remain the favourites to clinch yet another league title.

Real Madrid, however, is only 2 points behind the Catalans on the table. The stage is set for Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to take charge and lead their teams on to the battlefield.