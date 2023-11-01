Lionel Messi set to be out of action for extended period as Inter Miami cancel China tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is expected to enjoy a lengthy break in his season as his side announced the cancellation of their post-season plans. The MLS side, who finished second-bottom in the Western Conference, will no longer embark on a tour of China this month.

Lionel Messi was expected to return to China for the second time this year, having played there with Argentina following their FIFA World Cup triumph. The Herons announced the tour, in which they were scheduled to face Qingdao Hainiu F.C. and Chengdu Rongcheng, last month.

The MLS franchise has now just released a statement in which the cancellation was announced without an explanation as to the reason. The club revealed that there would be further attempts to get the team in front of a global audience in the near future.

"The tour promoter, NSN, has informed Inter Miami CF of the cancellation of its China Tour due to unforeseen circumstances in China. Inter Miami’s ambition remains to expand its global reach by playing in front of incredible fans from across the globe; the Club will continue to explore future opportunities with NSN to achieve this goal."

This announcement comes only a day after Messi received his eighth Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world for the 2022-23 season. The 36-year-old star will now have an extended holiday ahead of the start of the 2024 MLS season next year.

Lionel Messi turned down numerous offers to join clubs on loan following his side's failure to reach the playoffs this season (via Fabrizio Romano). He planned to play in the tour before proceeding on a holiday to get himself back to full fitness ahead of the preseason with the Herons.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami stars set to enjoy extended rest period

After a poor season, Inter Miami have begun planning for next season, and their team will certainly be built around Lionel Messi. A number of their players, including star forward Josef Martinez, have been released, with manager Gérardo Martino keen to build his team.

Messi's fitness proved to be an issue in the final weeks of the regular season for the side, with his absence eventually costing them significantly. Alongside Jordi Alba, they will be keen for Messi to take enough time off to get back in tip-top shape for next season.

The Argentine will return to action later this month when the world champions face Uruguay and Brazil in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He will return to action with Inter Miami in January when they begin preseason camping.