Lionel Messi set to battle record 6-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo and others for individual award as 30 nominees announced

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among 30 players nominated for Globe Soccer Award's Men's Player 2023, which will be announced on January 14.

The winner, like in other years, will be crowned after votes from fans around the world and a selected jury of international footballing coaches, directors and chairmen. Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema - who also won the 2022 Ballon d'Or - won last year's award.

First awarded in 2010, the Globe Soccer Award is awarded by the European Club Association and European Association of Players' Agents.

Ronaldo is the most successful player in the award's history, winning six times, including the inaugural edition. Meanwhile, Messi has taken home the award twice. Radamel Falcao, Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski and Benzema are the other winners.

Messi and Ronaldo will vie for the award once again, along with 28 other players. Other notable names in the fray include Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Lewandowski.

If either Messi or Ronaldo wins the 2023 award, it will mark the first time a player from a non-European club takes home the accolade.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Having arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago, both players have scored over 800 goals for club and country.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both players are still going strong. Messi had a sparkling individual season at Inter Miami, whom he joined this summer on a free transfer. In 14 games across competitions, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 11 goals and five assists. That includes 10 goals and an assist in seven games in their triumphant Leagues Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has had a strong season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December. In 17 games across competitions, the 38-year-old has bagged 16 goals and nine assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 13 goals and seven assists in 12 games.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have also fared well in international football this year. Messi, 36, has three goals in four games in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. He has also scored five times in four friendlies.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo struck 10 goals and provided two assists in nine UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers as Portugal qualified for the finals in Germany next year.