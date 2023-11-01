Lionel Messi set to don new boot to celebrate 8th Ballon d’Or, picture surfaces online

To celebrate Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or coronation in Paris, Adidas have crafted new boots, along with a collection of eight rings forged from 14-carat gold. Each ring highlights a specific year of Messi's triumphs, represented by each Ballon d'Or he has won.

Later this year, the rings will be open for public auction, with the proceeds going towards charities of Lionel Messi and Adidas' joint selection (via AS). Adidas have also revealed a limited edition piece of footwear: the X Crazyfast.1 Messi “El Ocho”. The boots are adorned in an all-new color palette, echoing the golden colors characteristic of the Ballon d'Or award.

Expand Tweet

The boots feature eight orbs on each side to represent the times Messi has been named the world's best footballer. Further adding to the portrayal of the Argentine legend is a golden goat's head, positioned just below the laces. To tie this all together, the phrase 'El Mejor Del Mundo' ['The Best in the World'] is embossed on the boot's exterior.

According to AS, Messi will inaugurate these Ballon d'Or-centric boots on the international stage. The Argentine maestro is expected to showcase these white and golden cleats in upcoming matches against Uruguay and Brazil, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifying saga.

Lionel Messi clinches historic 2023 Ballon d'Or After World Cup triumph

Messi grabbed his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or at the ceremony in Paris on Monday night. Going into the ceremony, the footballing sorcerer was already the bookmakers' favorite among a star-studded 30-man shortlist curated by France Football.

Yet, this year’s Ballon d'Or represents a career pinnacle for the Argentine. It came on the heels of a season that saw Messi finally grab the one trophy that had perpetually dodged him: the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi's role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory was nothing short of monumental. Commanding La Albiceleste with the captain's armband, he was a beacon of brilliance in Qatar, netting seven goals across seven fixtures.

Messi joined Inter Miami during the summer, a club in Major League Soccer. Unsurprisingly, he has since set the American soccer scene ablaze, with 11 goals in 14 games. This means he has broken another record by becoming the first man to clinch a Ballon d'Or while playing for a club outside Europe.

Messi journey in Paris with PSG failed to produce the Champions League glory that the club covets. However, his success in the World Cup was enough to secure the iconic eighth Ballon d'Or.