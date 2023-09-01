Lionel Messi set to miss crucial Inter Miami clash after next game against LAFC

Lionel Messi will be unavailable for Inter Miami CF's Major League Soccer (MLS) contest against Sporting Kansas City on September 10.

La Pulga has been called up by Argentina for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, set to take place during the upcoming international break. The reigning world champions will take on Ecuador at El Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 7 and Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on September 12.

Lionel Messi will lead the star-studded squad as they aim to kick off their qualifying campaign on the right foot. As a result, he will miss Inter Miami's match against Kansas City, who are 11th in the MLS' Western Conference.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be available for their league fixture against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, September 3. He is expected to return to his club's squad for their MLS contest against Atlanta United on September 17.

So far, Messi has scored 11 goals and assisted three more in 10 matches across competitions for the Herons. He helped them win the Leagues Cup 2023 and reach the final of the U.S. Open Cup, while also scoring in a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls on his MLS debut.

Miami failed to win for the first time since his arrival earlier this week when they drew 0-0 with Nashville SC in the league.

Taking a look at Argentina's Lionel Messi-led squad for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers

As mentioned earlier, Argentina have chosen a strong 32-man squad for this month's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Lionel Messi will lead a team that has a decent blend of youth and experience.

2022 World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez will be their first-choice goalkeeper. Franco Armani, Juan Musso and Walter Benitez are La Albiceleste's other options in goal.

In defense, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Otamendi have all made the cut. All seven defenders played their part in their nation's World Cup triumph in Qatar in December. They are joined by Marcos Senesi, Juan Foyth and Lucas Esquievel.

Argentina's midfield also contains multiple contributors from their World Cup win. Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Guido Rodriguez have all made the cut. Facundo Buananotte, Exequiel Palacios and Bruno Zapelli are also in the squad.

Lastly, Lionel Messi headlines an attack that also consists of Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Beltran, Alan Velasco and Thiago Almada have made the grade as well.