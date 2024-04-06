Lionel Messi set to miss Olympics as Argentina choose 3 players ahead of him to fill over-23 quota: Reports

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi is set to miss out on the summer's Olympics, as his country will not select him for the tournament in Paris. Argentina qualified for the Olympics, and their squad is meant to be made of 18 U-23 players, with up to three overaged players allowed.

Managed by former national team star Javier Mascherano, Argentina's U-23 side will look to compete for the gold medal in the tournament in July. The Olympics will come up shortly after the completion of the Copa America, meaning that senior players will be available.

Lionel Messi had been tipped to be among the players who will suit up for Argentina in Paris, but a recent report from TEAMTalk has shut down the rumours. The report claimed that Mascherano has chosen three other over-aged players to feature for the team.

According to the report, Manchester City star Julian Alvarez, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Nicolas Otamendi will be invited. Messi looks set to return to his club immediately after the Copa America in the USA to help them defend the Leagues Cup.

Messi has had the experience of playing at the Olympics in the past, having done so 16 years ago in 2008. The then-Barcelona youngster featured prominently for his country as they won gold in the Beijing Olympics, a tournament in which Javier Mascherano also featured.

Lionel Messi has decided to pace himself by avoiding unnecessary football, as his injuries have come with greater regularity in recent months. The 36-year-old intends to continue playing for as long as possible, and it would be understood if he chooses to avoid the Olympics.

Lionel Messi set for Inter Miami return in Colorado Rapids clash

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is set to return to action for the side when they face Colorado Rapids in the MLS. The Herons announced the 36-year-old has been included in the squad by manager Gerardo Martino.

Messi picked up an injury playing against Nashville SC on March 13th and has not featured since, missing four games for the side. They have won one, drawn one and lost two of those games in the absence of the former PSG and Barcelona star.

Lionel Messi has been his usual productive self this season, with five goals in five appearances for the side. He will look to return to full fitness soon so as to help his side challenge on multiple fronts.

