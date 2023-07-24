Lionel Messi set to be named Inter Miami captain

Inter Miami's head coach, Tata Martino, has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be the new captain of the MLS club, as per the Athletic. The Argentinian superstar made a stunning debut for the team over the weekend.

The former Barcelona legend delivered a match-winning free kick in stoppage time during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

The 36-year-old wasted no time in making his mark, taking the captain's armband off DeAndre Yedlin as he stepped onto the field for his first appearance. Messi's move to Inter Miami was finalized earlier this month. He signed a contract for two-and-a-half seasons, with the option of a one-year extension.

Reuniting with his former boss, Tata Martino, who took over as head coach of Inter Miami in June, Messi will again play alongside former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The duo also followed Messi to the USA and joined Inter Miami earlier this month.

To commemorate Messi's arrival in Miami, a special three-part audio series titled 'The Making of Messi' has been created, delving into the journey that led the legendary footballer to Florida. The series explores his on-field triumphs and challenges and delves into the intricacies of the unique deal that brought him to Inter Miami.

The anticipation surrounding Lionel Messi's presence in the MLS is palpable as fans eagerly await the sight of the football icon donning the captain's armband for Inter Miami. With his immense talent and leadership on and off the field, Messi is poised to make a profound impact at the club and the burgeoning soccer scene in the United States.

Lionel Messi's MLS debut shatters records: Most-Watched American football match in USA Television history

Lionel Messi's highly anticipated debut for Inter Miami was a monumental moment in American football history. According to Football Tweet, the clash between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul became the most-watched American football match in American television history, captivating approximately 12.5 million viewers.

The 36-year-old former Barcelona superstar, who recently joined Inter Miami, showcased his undeniable talent and flair during the Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. As he stepped onto the field, fans nationwide were glued to their screens, eager to witness Messi's magic in action.

The staggering viewership numbers demonstrate the massive impact Lionel Messi's arrival has had on the popularity of American football. His arrival signals a new era of enthusiasm and anticipation for the sport in the United States.