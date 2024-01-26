Lionel Messi set to star in Super Bowl LVIII commercial, teaser video for advert released

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is set to star in a Michelob Ultra beer commercial for Super Bowl LVIII next month.

Messi, 36, has been a hit both on and off the field after arriving in Miami last summer on a free transfer. He bagged 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions, as the Herons won their maiden trophy in the Leagues Cup.

The Argentine has also been joined by his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez as Tata Martino's side look to be one of the contenders in the MLS in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl, one of the biggest annual events in American sports, draws an audience of about 100 million fans. They are set to experience an ad, where Messi - putting his acting skills to the test - for Michelob Ultra. Here's the teaser of the ad to be aired during the upcoming Super Bowl:

As per GOAL, the advert costs $14 million for a 60-second slot. Meanwhile, Defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs are in the reckoning to make the big day at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Februray 11.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at the M&T Bank Stadium on January 28. The winner will take on the NFC Championship winner - between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers at the Levi's Stadium on January 28 - in Super Bowl LVIII.

It's not yet known if Lionel Messi will grace the event in person, as he will be in the midst of his pre-seaon with Inter Miami.

What's next for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi and Co. commenced their pre-season last week with a goalless draw at El Salvador in a hybdrid friendly, their first game outside American shores.

The Herons returned home for their next pre-season game, losing 1-0 at FC Dallas earlier this week. They next travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to take on Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal on January 29, followed by a clash with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr three days later.

Following more games against Hong Kong XI (February 4) in Hong Kong and Vissel Kobe (February 7) in Tokyo, Tata Martino's side conclude their pre-season against Messi's boyhood club Newells' Old Boys at home on February 15.

Inter Miami commence their new MLS campaign at home to Real Salt Lake six days later.