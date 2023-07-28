Lionel Messi sets 3 strict demands as he begins luxury house hunting in Miami with Antonela Roccuzzo and kids: Reports

Lionel Messi is on the lookout for a new house to move in with Antonela Roccuzzo and their children after joining Inter Miami. According to Florida-based television channel WPBF, the superstar wants his new home to provide privacy, land and security.

Inter Miami presented Lionel Messi to their fans at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 16. The Argentinian icon went on lead the team to a 2-1 win against Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener on Friday (July 21), netting a stoppage-time winner. He also bagged a brace in the Herons' 4-0 victory over Atlanta United this week.

It's, therefore, safe to say that Messi has taken to life in the United States like a duck to water. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is still attempting to feel at home in Florida as he is yet to find a permanent residence for his family, which includes his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children.

WPBF reported last week that Messi has been in touch with his Boca-based real estate agent Senada Adzem to step up his search for a house. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has informed her of his desire to own a home in either Western Boca or Delray Beach, both in Palm Beach County.

The Inter Miami superstar has also reportedly set three demands that his new house must fulfill. The left-footed maestro is keen to ensure that the property provides him and his family with privacy, land and security, according to the aforementioned source. He is considering both on and off-market properties.

American tabloid TMZ, meanwhile, spotted Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo and their children house-hunting in Florida on Sunday (July 23). After guiding the Herons to a win against Cruz Azul, the Argentinian icon used his day off to scope out a mansion in Fort Lauderdale.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been together since 2008

Lionel Messi has known Antonela Roccuzzo, who also hails from Rosario, since he was five years old. It's worth noting that she is the cousin of the Argentinian icon's childhood best friend Lucas Scaglia. The pair got into a relationship in 2008 but did not go public until a year later.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo had their first son - Thiago - in November 2012. Their second son, Mateo, was born three years later, on September 11, 2015. Ciro, their third son, meanwhile, arrived on March 10, 2018. The couple tied the knot at Hotel City Center in Rosario, Argentina, on June 30, 2017.

Antonela Roccuzzo, 35, has made a name for herself as an influencer, earning over 36 million followers on Instagram. She can often be seen collaborating with brands like Louis Vuitton. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, earns $54 million a year following his move to the Major League Soccer.