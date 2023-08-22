Lionel Messi sets sights on snatching incredible record from Cristiano Ronaldo after stunning start to Inter Miami career

Following his rousing start to life at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is on course to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals for club and country.

Messi led the Major League Soccer side, whom he joined as a free agent this summer, to their maiden title in their short five-year history. In the Leagues Cup final against Nashville on Saturday (August 19), the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring with a sumtuous curler.

He also scored in the ensuing shootout, which the Herons won 10-9, to win his first piece of silverware on American soil. Messi has bagged 10 goals (not including shootouts) in seven games for Miami, scoring in every game in their Leagues Cup triumph.

La Pulga's latest strike took him to 817 goals for club and country, which is just 27 short of Ronaldo's record tally in men's football. While Ronaldo has taken 1174 games to reach his landmark, Messi has reached 817 strikes in just 1035 games.

The duo's scoring rate, though, is well-behind third-placed Jozef Bican, who scored 805 goals in just 530 games (as per BOLAVIP).

Brazilian legends Romario (772 goals in 963 games) and the late Pele (757 in 812 games) round out the top five.

Break-up of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's goals for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game.

They have dominated the football landscape for nearly two decades, scoring goals galore and winning individual and team awards aplenty. For a start, they have 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Messi accounting for seven.

Needless to say, Ronaldo and Messi have been the gold standard in club and interntional football.

The Portugal legend, who plays for Al-Nassr now, has racked up his incredible tally of 844 goals for five clubs and the Portugal national team. Ronaldo has scored five goals for Sporting, 20 goals for Al-Nassr, 101 for Juventus, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid and 123 for Portugal.

Messi, meanwhile, has scored his tally of 815 goals for three clubs and the Argentina national team. He has netted 10 times for Inter Miami, 32 times for Paris Saint-Germain, 101 times for Argentina and 672 times for Barcelona.