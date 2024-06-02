Lionel Messi sets yet another MLS record in Inter Miami's 3-3 draw against St. Louis City

Inter Miami’s Argentine maestro Lionel Messi set a new record in the MLS during his team's 3-3 draw with St. Louis City on Saturday. The legendary forward is now the fastest player to reach 25 goal involvements in the league’s history.

The World Cup winner broke the record in the first half after he found the back of the net in the 25th minute. His record-breaking strike drew the Herons level after they fell behind to a 15th minute goal from the visitors.

The Argentine maestro has 12 goals and 14 assists in 12 appearances, blowing the previous record out of the water. The previous record was set by Mexican striker Calos Vela in 16 games. La Pulga broke it with four games to spare.

The game will, however, be the last appearance Lionel Messi will make for Inter Miami for a few weeks. The World Cup winner will now go and link up with his national team as they hope to defend their Copa America crown this summer.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami fail to secure home win against St. Louis

Inter Miami failed to secure a win against St. Louis City before Lionel Messi departs for the Copa America. The Herons could not secure all three points against the Eastern conference strugglers and needed to come back three times in the game to secure a point.

The game started with the visitors opening the scoring after just 15 minutes through Christopher Durkin. Lionel Messi equalized 10 minutes later to restore parity through a Jordi Alba assist.

The Herons, however, fell behind yet again in the first half. Indiana Vassilev made it 2-1 in the 41st minute. Inter Miami clawed themselves back yet again, with Alba providing another assist to his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez this time in the second minute of added time.

Suarez canceled his goal out in the second half, finding the back of his own net in the 68th minute to restore St. Louis’ lead. Alba finally took the mantle of goalscorer upon his shoulders and bag the final equalizer in the 85th minute to make it 3-3.

The match ended at 3-3 and the result sees Inter Miami cling to top spot in the MLS eastern conference. Lionel Messi will now head to the Copa America with Argentina where he hopes to retain his continental crown with his national team.

The Herons will hope they can maintain their position at the top of the standings, but they have a two point lead, while their closest rivals Cincinnati have two games in hand.