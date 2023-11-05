Lionel Messi shares classy snap with Antonela Roccuzzo from 2023 Ballon d’Or gala

Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight at the 2023 Ballon d'Or gala in Paris, and afterward, he shared a classy snap with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, on Instagram. As many anticipated, the Argentine legend secured his eighth Ballon d'Or, outpacing Cristiano Ronaldo, who stands with five awards.

During this memorable night, Messi, ever the family man, was seen posing with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. An elegant photograph from the event soon graced his Instagram Stories:

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo on his Instagram Stories

Messi's glorious run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar further solidified his stature in football, helping him secure the coveted Ballon d'Or award. On the club scene, he made waves in the Ligue 1 with PSG, where he won the domestic title before transferring to Inter Miami, where he has been influential.

At 36, the Argentinian maestro shows no signs of slowing down. His impeccable form and skill continue to earn him the title of the world's premier footballer. In Qatar 2022, he was Argentina's main man, netting two goals in the final against France and flawlessly executing a penalty during the tense shootout.

Lionel Messi decides against returning to Barcelona on loan this winter

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has firmly shut down any speculation about a European comeback after his transfer to Inter Miami. Despite the rumors hinting at a potential loan return, Messi has laid those to rest.

Speaking to L’Equipe, he revealed he would not return to Europe or Barcelona (via Barca Blaugranes):

"No, no chance. Not at all. Thanks to God, I had an extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I have dreamed of. Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don’t think I will ever return to playing in Europe.”

He further reminisced about the possibility of a reunion with Barcelona last summer, sharing:

“I could have returned to Barcelona but it didn’t happen. It was similar to me having to leave in 2021. I thought about Barca return, my life there, retiring there as I always wanted but… it was not possible."

He has already begun his time in the USA in full swing, scoring 11 goals in his first 14 appearances for the club. While he failed to push them into the MLS playoffs, the Argentine forward guided them to their first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup. He also helped them reach the final of the US Open Cup.