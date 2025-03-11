Lionel Messi shares message as Argentine city of Bahia Blanca after devastating flash flood kills at least 16 people

Lionel Messi has shared a message following a devastating flash flood in the Argentinean city of Bahia Blanca. The port city in the southwest of Buenos Aires faced torrential rain on Friday, leading to a flash flood that left at least 16 people dead.

Ad

Bahia Blanca registered 400mm of rain, which is a third of the total annual average. Cars have been swept away, while approximately 1200 people have been displaced.

Bridges and roads in the city were also destroyed after an eight-hour downpour, while large parts of the area were left without electricity. Lionel Messi was moved by the plight of his countryman and took to social media to express his solidarity. He wrote:

"We are sadly following what is happening in Bahia Blanca. My condolences to the families who lost loved ones and much strength to everyone who is having a hard time at this very difficult time."

Ad

Trending

Carlos Bianco, Argentina's provincial government minister, has spoken to a local radio channel about the incident. He said:

"We have to rebuild a city. There are people who lost everything."

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi hasn't played for Inter Miami since the end of February. La Pulga started the new season on a high, registering two goals and two assists from three games for the Herons.

He was rested for the MLS game against Houston and the CONCACAF Round of 16 first leg against Cavalier. The Argentinean was also an unused sub for the league game against Charlotte this weekend. However, he could return when Inter Miami takes on Cavalier in the second leg later this week.

Ad

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was key to Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph but will turn 39 next year. As such, his involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup isn't guaranteed yet.

Ad

Speaking to DS Sports earlier this year, La Albiceleste manager LionelScaloni stated that La Pulga wants to play in next year's mega event

“The first thing to note is that both Messi and his teammates are aware that there is still some time left, and the desire to play in the World Cup is there for him and for everyone. But to be sure, we have to see how time goes by and how he’s feeling as we approach the tournament,” said Scaloni.

Messi has 13 goals and eight assists from 26 games at the World Cups in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback