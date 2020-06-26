Lionel Messi shines light on grim worldwide scenario and announces support for UNICEF's initiative

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has taken a step for the betterment of the world and has announced his support for UNICEF's cause.

The Argentine legend grew up in a tight-knit family and continues to pay tribute to several members of his family.

Lionel Messi never fails to stand up for a noble cause

In an inspirational post on Instagram, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has rallied to a noble cause yet again and has announced his unwavering support for UNICEF and underprivileged children across the world.

Lionel Messi has worked in tandem with UNICEF on several occasions in the past and continues to be a guiding light as the world of football stands up for the less fortunate during a difficult time.

Lionel Messi did not have the easiest of childhoods himself and is currently doing all that he can to raise funds for young children across the world.

UNICEF had an excellent relationship with Barcelona until a few years ago and Lionel Messi has built on his club's humanitarian work by being directly involved in UNICEF's fundraising activities.

Lionel Messi dedicates his success to his family

Lionel Messi's family has always stood by him

Lionel Messi's childhood in Argentine was filled with several highs and lows. The Argentine genius showed signs of greatness from a young age but his slight frame and stature hampered his progress.

Lionel Messi was never able to reach his full potential in Rosario and painfully struggled to cope with the physical requirements of the game. The Barcelona forward has credited his parents and his grandmother on several occasions in the past for showing their unwavering support through some difficult times.

"Since I was little I grew up surrounded by affection and protection. My family has always given me love and has accompanied me in each of my challenges."

The world has been facing a dire situation over the past few months and Lionel Messi and several other football stars have announced their support for the battle against the worldwide pandemic.

Lionel Messi was very close to his siblings and his grandmother during his childhood and has claimed that he owes a tremendous amount of success to them.

The modern-day legend had severe issues with growth hormone deficiency in his younger days and the condition threatened to end his football career before it had even started.

Barcelona scout Carles Rexach was so impressed with Lionel Messi's astonishing skills that he promised free treatment to Lionel Messi if the youngster joined Barcelona. Lionel Messi famously signed his first contract on a napkin and Carles Rexach will forever be known as the man who gave the world the greatest player in history.

Lionel Messi continues to dedicate his goals to his family and pays a tribute to his late grandmother after every single goal.

Lionel Messi dedicates all his goals to his grandmother

Lionel Messi has become Barcelona's icon and is the greatest player in the club's history. The Argentine great is closing in on 700 career goals and will likely go on to become the most prolific goalscorer and creator in the history of the beautiful game.

The Barcelona captain is currently engaged in a fierce fight with Real Madrid for the La Liga title. The Catalans are currently level on points at the top of the table and will have to finish a point ahead of their arch-rivals to retain the coveted title.

