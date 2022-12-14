"Lionel Messi has a shot at his crowning moment, as Luka Modric says farewell" - Peter Drury goes on incredible monologue after Argentina 3-0 Croatia 

Football commentator Peter Drury gave an incredible monologue after Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 13 December.

Lionel Messi's brilliant performance inspired La Albiceleste into their second final in the competition in three editions as Luka Modric's World Cup run came to an end.

The footballing veterans locked horns for perhaps the last time on the international stage as both are well into their 30s now and making their final appearances at the FIFA World Cup.

Interestingly, in their first encounter, coming in March 2006, Messi scored his first goal for the national side and Modric made his international debut for Croatia.

Sixteen years later, two modern day greats went head-to-head once more and it was Messi who came out on top, registering a goal and assist to inspire his side into the finals.

Modric was at the heart of the proceedings for Vatreni but couldn't help them from going down. He's now set to make his last World Cup appearance in the third-place playoffs.

Drury, who is known for his epic commentary, belted out another gem after the full-time whistle on Tuesday, as he said (via SPORTbible):

"Argentina will play the World Cup final. At his own brilliant behest, Messi will play in the ultimate game. Lionel Messi has a shot at his crowning moment, as Luka Modric says farewell.

"Argentina, into the World Cup final for the sixth time. In a bittersweet moment of personalities, one great will get to glitter on the most shimmering stage of all, whilst the other must sidle away, head bowed. But it is about more than just two men, great though they are."

Praising Messi for his performance, he further added:

"Messi of course played his part, and more, with a penalty and some mercurial magic, but it is an Argentina team and an Argentina nation which celebrates a semi-final victory. A scoreline that reads Argentina 3-0 Croatia."

Argentina face either France or Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

The two-time champions will face the winner of France versus Morocco in the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

La Albiceleste have a chance to erase the painful memories of their 2014 finals loss as Lionel Messi plays his final game in the competition.

The World Cup title has long kept him from being deemed outright the greatest player of all time. Should he win this weekend, that debate will surely end.

