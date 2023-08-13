Lionel Messi spotted partying with wife, David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and more after helping Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup semifinal

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoyed a night out with David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and others after Inter Miami qualified for the Leagues Cup semifinals.

Inter Miami booked their place in the last four of the Leagues Cup after beating Charlotte FC 4-0 at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday (August 11). The Florida-based club will now lock horns with Major League Soccer rivals Philadelphia Union for a place in the final.

Lionel Messi, who netted one of Inter Miami's four goals against Charlotte, celebrated the occasion by enjoying a night out with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and other friends. Roccuzzo provided a glimpse into the party by posting a set of photos on Instagram on Saturday (August 12).

Messi and Roccuzzo were notably joined by Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his better half Victoria Beckham. The Argentinian icon's Herons teammates and long-term friends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were also present at the party. Busquets' partner Elena Galera was in attendance as well.

Going by Roccuzzo's social media activity, the group hung out at Gekko, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge in Miami. The luxury restaurant that attracts a lot of high-profile celebrities is a concept by popular entrepreneur David Grutman and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Beckham understandably has easy access to Gekko as he shares a good relationship with Grutman. The Manchester United legend's wife Victoria recently shared a picture of the pair with Grutman and his family on Instagram.

Messi, meanwhile, has been enjoying his life since moving to Miami with his family last month. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was seen celebrating the Herons' Leagues Cup win against Atlanta United with the club's owners Beckham and Jorge Mas at an Italian restaurant.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami against Charlotte?

Lionel Messi made his fifth appearance for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Charlotte on Friday. The superstar went into the game on fine form, having bagged seven goals and an assist in his first four games for the club. He continued his goalscoring streak and helped them win the game 4-0.

Apart from netting once, Lionel Messi had two shots on target with 100% accuracy and missed one goalscoring chance. He registered 67 touches of the ball but was not even dispossessed once. The Argentinian icon also won three set-pieces for Inter Miami.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi completed 40 passes with 83% accuracy. It included 12 passes into the final third, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or creating a goalscoring opportunity. He helped out in defense as well, winning two tackles and eight ground duels.