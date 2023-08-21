Lionel Messi spotted playing rock paper scissors with son Mateo after Inter Miami's Leagues Cup win, video goes viral

Lionel Messi was filmed playing a game of rock paper scissors with his son Mateo after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory on Saturday (August 19).

Inter Miami beat Major League Soccer rivals Nashville SC 10-9 penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in the Leagues Cup final at Geodis Park. Victor Ulloa missed from the spot for the Herons, while Randal Leal and Elliot Panicco failed to convert for the Boys in Gold in the thrilling shootout.

Lionel Messi starred for the Florida-based club once again, scoring the team's only goal in regulation time. The 36-year-old put Gerardo Martino's side in front with a stunning strike from outside the box. He also converted their first spot-kick in the shootout, imparting confidence to his teammates.

The Argentinian icon led Inter Miami to their first trophy in their five-year history despite only arriving on a free transfer last month. It was also the 44th major trophy of his career for club and country, making him the most decorated player of all time.

Messi was joined by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children on the pitch for celebrations after the game. The Inter Miami superstar also had a heartwarming moment with his second son Mateo, who challenged him to a game of rock paper scissors.

The left-footed maestro has hit the ground running in Miami, winning each of his seven games (all in the Leagues Cup) for the Herons so far. However, he stood no chance against Mateo in rock paper scissors. The eight-year-old emerged victorious in the impromptu game after he showed paper against Messi's rock.

Messi can be seen hugging a joyous Mateo after their game of rock paper scissors, with the superstar's eldest son Thiago standing nearby.

How did Lionel Messi fare against Nashville?

Lionel Messi played on the right wing in a 4-3-3 formation for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final. He was one of the best players on the pitch, earning a 7.9 rating on FotMob. Only goalkeeper Drake Callender (8.3) received a higher score than the superstar among teammates.

The Argentinian icon registered three shots of which one found the back of the net and another hit the woodwork. He also completed 35 of 42 passes attempted with 83% accuracy. It included eight passes into the final third, but none of them led to a goalscoring chance.

Lionel Messi had 58 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed thrice. He contributed at the back as well, winning one tackle and four ground duels, and making three recoveries.