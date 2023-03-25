Lionel Messi spotted at Rodrigo De Paul’s girlfriend’s crazy birthday party where guests were thrown into pool

Rodrigo De Paul is known for his football skills, but it seems he also knows how to party off it, as he enjoyed his girlfriend's crazy party alongside Lionel Messi. The duo recently celebrated winning the World Cup with a series of parties.

Now, De Paul has been spotted at another one, this time celebrating with his girlfriend Tini Stoessel, a singer. She turned 26 on March 21 but waited a few days to throw a full-blown bash.

The party was a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in football in attendance, including Messi. The guests enjoyed themselves, with some even ending up in the pool, according to Ole.

Marshall @TheMessiguyy the arrival of the world champin Lionel Messi to the party the arrival of the world champin Lionel Messi to the party https://t.co/lzxz1sxfFn

One video captured Tini blowing out the candles on her birthday cake before immediately jumping into the pool with De Paul. Later, the singer played a prank on some of her guests, throwing them into the pool and enlisting De Paul's help to persuade those who weren't planning on getting wet.

It's no surprise that Lionel Messi was also in attendance, taking some photos and being seen in the background of some clips that are now circulating on social media. It's rumored that other members of the Argentina national team also attended the party.

De Paul and Tini seemed to be having a great time, with the footballer continuing to celebrate his team's victory in Qatar. This is just one of the many parties that De Paul has attended in recent weeks, proving that he is not just a talented player, but also someone who knows how to have a good time.

Lionel Messi has revealed the condition that could see him return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi

The football world is buzzing with news of Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona. It seems the superstar has given his former club a crucial condition for his comeback. The 35-year-old is reportedly willing to rejoin the Catalan giants if he gets a significant share of the income generated by the tribute being prepared for him.

According to El Nacional (via Daily Post), Barcelona offered over €200 million to bring back their former talisman, and Messi is keen to make a move this summer. The La Liga leaders are leaving no stones unturned to bring back their prodigal son and have been preparing a grand tribute to honor the legendary forward's career.

However, Lionel Messi is aware that he cannot rejoin the club on his previous wages or what he is currently receiving at Paris Saint-Germain. Therefore, he has put forward the condition of taking a large part of the revenue generated by the club from the tribute as his compensation.

Poll : 0 votes