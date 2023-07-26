Lionel Messi spotted with tennis star after shining on full debut for Inter Miami against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has been nothing short of spectacular. In his first two appearances for the Florida club, Messi has already scored three goals, living up to the enormous hype surrounding his transfer.

He was spotted chatting with fellow Argentine sportsman Diego Schwartzman in the later stages of the game against Atlanta United.

He narked his debut with dramatic injury-time free-kick that secured a victory against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. Just a few days later, he showcased his brilliance once again, scoring a first-half brace in a convincing 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the same competition.

The 36-year-old football sensation was substituted with 12 minutes left to play. However, that offered the opportunity for fans to witness an exciting encounter between Messi and Schwartzman. Seated right next to each other in the stands, the two athletes engaged in a lively conversation, according to Express.

For Schwartzman, the meeting with Messi could serve as a welcome distraction from the disappointment of his early exit from this year's Wimbledon Championship. He suffered a tough defeat in the second round of the All England Club Championship at the hands of Italian Jannik Sinner.

Lionel Messi shines for Inter Miami

Messi's mesmerizing performances with Inter Miami must undoubtedly leave Barcelona fans with a sense of regret at not being able to retain the footballing genius. Seeing him work in perfect harmony with Sergio Busquets on the field, reminiscent of their telepathic connection at Camp Nou, adds to the nostalgia.

In his 78 minutes of action during the game against Atlanta United, Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance by contributing two goals and providing an assist. This guided Inter Miami to the top of their Leagues Cup group.

The fans at the stadium couldn't help but give him a standing ovation as he gracefully left the field. What's even more intriguing is the possibility of seeing him reunited with former teammate Luis Suarez, who could potentially join the Miami ranks, according to numerous reports. Former Blaugrana teammate Jordi Alba is also a part of the Inter Miami squad.

With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba complementing Lionel Messi's play, Miami's attacking force promises to be formidable.