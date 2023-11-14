Lionel Messi spotted wearing $215,000 AP Spider-Man watch in Inter Miami's friendly against New York City FC

In Inter Miami's recent exhibition game, Lionel Messi was observed flaunting an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Spider-Man watch. This occurred during a friendly encounter between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi is well-known for his impressive collection which includes treasures like the solid-gold Louis Vuitton and complex Patek Philippe watches. The Audemars Piguet Spider-Man timepiece, costing a whopping $215,000, has since garnered a dedicated following among celebrities.

Notably, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran were seen wearing them during a joint performance back in September. More recently, in a match dedicated to Lionel Messi's record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or, the forward wore the AP Spiderman watch, according to GQ.

It was orchestrated by MLS to honor Messi's achievement while letting him present the Golden Ball trophy to the Miami supporters. However, on the field, the Argentine legend was found wanting as Inter Miami faced a 2-1 defeat against New York City FC.

Despite playing alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the legendary forward's performance was overshadowed. The crowd were eager for a celebratory display in Fort Lauderdale post-match, but they were not too pleased as NYCFC dominated the proceedings.

Talles Magno and Julian Fernandez were clinical, scoring for the visitors. Robert Robinson netted a subdued, consolation goal for the hosts on the night. The match also served as a vital preparatory step for Messi ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Argentina against Uruguay and Brazil.

MLS surprises with record viewership on Apple TV, thanks to Lionel Messi

The streaming numbers recorded for the league's most significant games on Apple TV this season have been staggering. At the recent SOCCEREX Miami conference, Don Garber, the Commissioner of MLS, expressed his astonishment at the viewership.

Garber revealed that Lionel Messi's inclusion midseason played a pivotal role in boosting the league's streaming viewership. The numbers, according to him, were a shocker, as he noted (via GOAL):

“We had more than a million viewers for the biggest games [on MLS Season Pass], nobody expected that."

This is particularly striking when compared with viewership figures from other major sports leagues. For instance, the National Hockey League (NHL) in the USA, according to Sports Business Journal, typically attracts fewer than 500,000 live viewers per game on television.

This surge in interest, fueled by the arrival of globally celebrated players like Lionel Messi has set the MLS up for further expansion and prominence.