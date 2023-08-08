Lionel Messi spotted wearing $75,700 luxury watch ahead of Inter Miami's 4-4 draw against FC Dallas

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi was recently spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph, priced at a staggering $75,700. The iconic Argentinian forward, known for his on-field brilliance, seems to be equally adept at choosing wrist masterpieces that exude luxury. Ahead of Inter Miami's 4-4 draw against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup, he sported the Patek Philippe timepiece.

According to Robb Report, Messi has taken a liking to Patek Philippe, a revered Genevan watchmaker with a long-standing reputation for crafting timeless classics. While his collection boasts an array of brands, his recent choices reflect a strong inclination towards Patek's artistry.

Messi reportedly graced the Best FIFA Football Awards with a platinum Perpetual Calendar Chronograph and sported a white-gold Nautilus Perpetual Calendar at the World Cup.

After completing the move to Inter Miami, he has been spotted wearing the white-gold Aquanaut Chronograph. This wristwatch was introduced in steel in 2018 and later in a white-gold iteration in 2021, and it carries a price tag that matches its exclusivity at $75,700.

While Patek Philippe takes the limelight in 2023, Messi's has adorned other prominent watchmakers over the years. According to the report, Rolex and Audemars Piguet have found their way into his collection.

Lionel Messi seals epic Inter Miami comeback

In their Leagues Cup Round of 16 clash against FC Dallas, Inter Miami, led by their captain Lionel Messi, orchestrated a dramatic comeback triumph. The quarterfinals beckon for Messi and Co., who secured their spot with a nail-biting penalty shootout victory.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the opener in the sixth minute, a clinical finish triggered by a perfectly timed Jordi Alba assist. However, Dallas bounced back and scored the game's next three goals without reply, with their third coming in the 63rd minute.

Inter Miami halved the deficit via Benjamin Cremaschi in the 65th minute before a Robert Taylor own goal in the 68th minute took the score to 4-2.

Marco Farfan's own goal gave Miami a lifeline with ten minutes remaining in the contest. Messi scored a sublime free-kick, his second for Miami already, just five minutes later to level the scores at 4-4. In the resultant penalty shootout (there was no extra time in the game), Messi calmly slotted home the first spot-kick, as they went on to win the shootout 5-3.

So far, Lionel Messi has racked up a remarkable seven goals since he left Europe for the shores of Miami, instantly becoming the best player in America.